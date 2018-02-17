Buipewura Marks 10 Years of Kingship

Mahama Jinapor II

Mahama Jinapor II, who was enskinned in 2008 as Buipewura, has launched activities to mark the 10th anniversary of his enskinment.

The celebrated and respected king of Buipe has been praised by many for his immense contributions to the development of Buipe and Gonjaland in general, especially in the areas of education, sanitation and health delivery.

The Buipewura has provided accommodation for students of the Buipe Vocational Senior High School (SHS), which faced challenges.

The Buipewura has built a mini stadium and recreational center in the area to hold sporting and other activities.

“I have been strengthened by the Almighty God. Life is a great and beautiful gift the Almighty God gives to mankind which we must celebrate and thank Him for anytime, he added.

“I thank God for the wisdom and opportunity to serve my people. All this won’t have been possible without God, the support and counsel of my elders and the people.’

Buipewura Mahama Jinapor II appealed to the people of Buipe and its surroundings to promote peace to enable investors bring development to the area and create jobs for the youth.

Bridgewura Barichisi Mankiewicz, the queen mother, revealed that the reign of Buipewura Jimapor II has brought peace and unity in the area.

According to her, Buipewura Jinapor II has empowered women to contribute their quota to the development of the area.

Meanwhile, elders and opinion leaders in Buipe, have lauded Buipewura Jinapor II for the numerous developmental projects he has initiated during his tenure.

Several activities have been lined up for the 10th anniversary of enskinment of the Buipewura Mahama Jinapor II in Buipe throughout the year.

It would be climaxed with the Damba festival in December, 2018.

From Eric Kombat, Buipe