Buipe, Yapei Bridges To Be Ready In 4 Weeks – Amoako-Atta

Kwasi Amoako-Atta

The Roads and Highways Minister Kwasi Amoako-Atta has stated that the repair works on the Buipe and Yapei bridges are being expedited and that it should be completed in four weeks.

Transportation crisis hit the Northern region following the closure of two major freeway bridges, causing massive gridlock and devastating trade activities in the country’s largest region.

The bridges which also serve as an interstate highway linking the country to its neighbouring states such as Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso where millions of cedis in trade of goods and services are exchanged daily, were shut down on Tuesday, 21 October, for repairs at a cost of GH¢4m after it underwent similar purpose in February and May at GH¢449,000 and GH¢420,000 respectively.

The cries of stranded residents and commuters compelled Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu to cause the roads minister to be summoned to parliament to answer questions concerning the closures.

The Minority, however, faulted the minister for not making adequate arrangements for alternative routes before the closure of the bridges.

But on his address of the legislative chamber, Amoako-Atta assured the lawmakers that maintenance works on the two bridges are being quickened and that they will be ready in four weeks.

Justifying the closure, he said it was extremely necessary to enable emergency maintenance exercise to be carried out.

“Mr. Speaker much as we sympathize and empathize with the traveling public and motorists for the inconveniences caused by the closure of the bridges at this point in time, it is critical and absolutely necessary to avoid a national disaster or a total collapse of either or both bridges,” he stressed.

