Buhari’s Party Ghana Branch Flaunts Gains

C.O. Micheletti addressing the media during the conference

The Ghana branch of the ruling party in Nigeria, the All People’s Congress (APC), recently engaged a section of the media to flaunt the gains of their party since President Muhammadu Buhari took the reins of power.

The engagement comes on the heels of the official commencement of campaigns for the forthcoming polls in the West African country.

The chairman of the branch, C.O. Micheletti, showered praises on President Buhari and his team, who, he said, have put Nigeria back on the track of progress.

He highlighted three sectors such as economic management, agriculture and infrastructural development, where the Buhari administration has made tremendous progress.

Against all odds, he said President Buhari has stabilised the economy which suffered massive decline under the previous administration.

“The president’s ability to resist pressure and his dynamic approach to economic management is what has brought a hitherto doomed economy back on track of recovery,” he said.

Continuing, he added that President Buhari continued projects commenced by his predecessors, a feature that is not common in Nigeria.

The president, he went on, has initiated policies which have inured to the interests of investments in the country, pointing out especially at his resolve to ban the import of rice by 2020, a move which he said has boosted local rice production.

Mr. Micheletti stated that the attention given by the president to the security of the country through encouraging resourcing has tackled the incidents of violence in some parts of the country.

On persistent media reports of the government being ineffective, he dismissed these as sheer propaganda.

Bola Koleade and Saeed Ibrahim, General Secretary and Chairman, National Working Committee, respectively expressed optimism about the success of the party in next year’s polls.

Both advised every registered and eligible Nigerian living in Ghana to ignore rumours and bad press about the current administration and go home to vote when elections are due.

Chief Akintola, a leading member of the party in Ghana, called for total support for the Buhari-Osibanjo re-election as Bukola Opabunmi National Treasurer of the party in Ghana spoke about the readiness of APC governorship candidates to replicate the achievements in Lagos in other states across the federation.

By A.R. Gomda