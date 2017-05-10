Bugri Naabu Retract, Apologise For Murder Claims Against UE Minister

Daniel Bugri Naabu

The Northern Region Chairman of the New Patriotic Party has unreservedly retracted and apologised to the Upper East Region Minister Rockson Bukari whom he accused of masterminding the murder of Adams Mahama.

Daniel Bugri Naabu in a letter written to Samson Lardy Anyenini, lawyer for the minister said his comments made on Accra based Radio XYZ and which have since gained traction in the media were regrettable and unfortunate.

He had 48 hours to retract and apologise for same after an ultimatum was issued by Lardy Anyenini on behalf of Rockson Bukari and he did not fail to apologise to the minister and his family for the harm and embarrasment his allegation may have caused.

The controversial Northern Region Minister made the headlines for the wrong reasons on May 8, 2017 after he alleged that Bukari and the Gender Minister Otiko Afisa Djaba were neck deep in the acid attack and murder of the Upper East Region Chairman of the NPP Adams Mahama in 2016.

Even though the matter is still pending in court with suspects being prosecuted, Naabu suggested he had information linking both the Upper East Region Minister and the Gender minister to the murder.

His accusation was a rebuttal to a claim by Otiko Djaba that he had taken monies, goats, cows from party members with a promise to offer appointments in the school feeding programme.

Rockson Bukari did not take kindly to the allegations and caused to be issued a 48-hour ultimatum for Bugri Naabu and the two media houses, whose platforms were used for the defamatory statement, to retract and appologise.

The media houses, Radio XYZ and Class FM have both retracted and apologised for same and with the clock inching closer to the 48 hour mark, Bugri Naabu has also apologised.

In the letter of retraction, a copy of which has been intercepted by Myjoyonline.com, Bugri Naabu said “I write to sincerely and reservedly retract wholly my comment about your client in an interview i granted Accra based radio XYZ. I note most regrettably that those rather unfortunate comments have since Monday 8th May 2017 gained wide publicity and may implications for an ongoing trial in the high court.”

“I do not have any facts beyond what we know about the police investigations on the matter and i am truly sorry to the minister, his family and all those i have hurt by those comments,” he said.

-Myjoyonline