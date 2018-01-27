Bugri Naabu Fires Alima

Daniel Bugri Naabu

Hajia Alima Mahama, the Local Government Minister, has incurred the wrath of the outspoken Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Daniel Bugri Naabu.

Mr Naabu accused the Local Government Minister of causing confusion in the party, especially in the Gambaga-Nalerigu Constituency.

“I am warning the DCE for Gambaga and Hajia Alima to stop the confusion they are creating in the constituency, if there is any problem regarding this elections I will hold them responsible.”

According to him, the Minister for Local Government, who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Nalerigu-Gambaga, has engaged divisive acts in the area.

Mr Naabu claimed Hajia Alima Mahama had directed executives of the party in the constituency not to provide forms to supporters of the Deputy NADMO Coordinator, Peter Wuni, who is an aspirant and does not belong to her camp.

He appealed to the party’s leadership to warn the Local Government Minister to stay away from the elections.

“I’ve said it before that she will lose her seat and with what she’s doing, it’s very certain she will lose it,” Chairman Naabu said.

It would be recalled that some people filed petitions at Nalerigu-Gambaga, alleging electoral malpractices and fraud in the process, which forced the regional executives to investigate.

From Eric Kombat, Tamale