Bugri Naabu Denies Demo Allegation

NPP Northern Regional Chairman Daniel Bugri Naabu

The Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has denied planning a demonstration to sabotage the president’s tour.

According to him, some faces in the party are bent on destroying his reputation and the relationship he has with the president.

He denied ever meeting or planning any demonstration against the president with any youth group in the region.

“No group has come to me, neither have I met with any group and that’s the truth.”

The outspoken chairman explained that he is going to receive the president in the region and there was no way he could organize such a demonstration against him.

‘Get All Hands On Deck Coalition,’ a youth wing of the NPP claimed that they were asked by Bugri Naabu to demonstrate against the visit of His Excellency President Nana Akufo-Addo, the Northern Regional Minister and the Mayor of Tamale, Musah Superior.

“We wish to bring to the notice of Ghanaians and members of our party that the plans by some sections of the party’s youth to stage a demonstration against His Excellency President Nana Akufo-Addo, the Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Sa-eed and the Mayor of Tamale, Iddrisu Musah Superior this week before the president arrives is masterminded by Chairman Bugri Naabu”, the statement said.

According to the group, they were forced to let the cat out of the bag after realizing that the outspoken Chairman Bugri only wanted to use them for his parochial and selfish interest against these personalities and the party in government.

The leader of the group, Alaru Mohammed told DAILY GUIDE that Chairman Bugri believes the Regional Minister, the Tamale Mayor and other government appointees are against his second bid to lead the party in the region.

He claimed that the chairman’s beef with the President is that, he was not consulted before the appointment of the Regional Minister and the Tamale Mayor and that; these two individuals have neglected him and the youth of the party.

“Chairman Daniel Bugri Naabu paid the group GH₵10,000 to carry out the planned demonstration,’ he claimed

Alaru Mohammed said some of the members organized for the planned demonstration were members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) selected from various areas in the metropolis.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale