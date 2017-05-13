Bugri Naabu Begs NPP

Daniel Bugri Naabu

The Northern Region Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Daniel Bugri Naabu, has begged the leadership of the party to forgive him over the exchange of words he had with the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Otiko Afisa Djaba.

A letter sighted by DAILY GUIDE dated May 11, 2017 and copied to the NPP headquarters, Accra, revealed that Chairman Bugri expressed his profound apology to the entire NPP fraternity, former President Kufuor, President Akufo-Addo, Vice President Bawumia and the good people of Ghana.

“I repeat unreservedly that such conduct would never be repeated. It is my prayer that I would never repeat such a conduct again,”’ he stated

According to him, it was due to extreme anger and provocation that he uttered those words as he does not have any prove or evidence to support his allegations.

The Northern Regional NPP Chairman regretted the embarrassment and inconvenience caused to the leadership of the party and the country as a whole.

It was a media war when Madam Otiko Afisa Djaba accused Bugri Naabu of taking monies, goats and cows from party members with a promise to offer appointments in the school feeding programme.

The outspoken chairman lambasted Otiko Djaba for an illegal meeting she held with women in the region.

He indicated that the minister does not have the right to call for a meeting in the region without informing the regional executives of the party about it.

“Even the president will not come to the region and call for a meeting without informing the regional executives,” he averred.

Chairman Bugri allegedly linked the Upper East Region Minister and the gender minister to the murder of the NPP Chairman in the region, Adams Mahama.

The Upper East Regional Minister, Rockson Bukari, who did not take kindly to the allegations, issued a 48-hour ultimatum for Bugri Naabu to retract his claims and appologise.

Mr Naabu retracted and apologised to the minister for accusing him of masterminding the murder of Adams Mahama.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale