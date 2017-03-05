A Budget Of Hope For Youth

Mr. David Prah, Eastern Regional Communications Director of the ruling New Patriotic Part

THE Eastern Regional Communications Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party and a member of the Government Communications Team, Mr. David Prah has described the 2017 Budget read by the Finance Minister Hon. Ken Ofori Atta as “A Budget of Hope for Ghanaian Youth”.

In an interview with Daily Guide Mr. Prah stated that the abolishment of numerous Levies and Taxes outlined in the Akufo Addo’s ‘Asempa budget’ for 2017 gives hope to the teaming youth of Ghana who desire to contribute to the development of the nation.

He intimated that the vision of Excellency Nana Addo the President of the Republic of Ghana is to build the most business friendly economy in Africa.

He described Nana Addo as a visionary leader per excellence and espoused that introduction of the National Identification Scheme will help us rope in the economically active Ghanaians to broaden the tax base to generate the needed funds for development.

He agreed with the Finance Minister’s statement that the major challenges that faced our economy were corruption and high debt service payments, inefficiencies and waste in govt spending and these will not be tolerated by the Nana Addo led NPP government.

He said the budget seeks to reduce the amount of government borrowing and support private sector growth which key for national development.

He reiterated the NPP government’s commitment to protecting the public purse by fighting corruption and promote value for money.

Mr. Prah commended the President His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo for living up to his campaign promise through this budget and cited the massive tax abolishment, tax reduction, tax incentives, One District One Industry, Restoration of the Teacher and Nurse Trainees Allowances, One Village One Dam Irregation Project, One Constituency One Million USD as some of the areas the budget touched which he believes are commendable.

By Daniel Bampoe