Bruce Hails Jordan

Ghana striker Jordan Ayew’s exploits in his side’s Boxing Day 2-1 win over Burton has placed him in his manager Steve Bruce’s good books.

Ayew, who replaced Mile Jedinak 15 minutes to the end of the game made a strong impact by setting up the match winner with a tailored cross tapped in by Ross McCormack

Bruce told Aston Villa’s website after the game that “He [Ayew] has come here for a lot of money at a time when the club is in not the best of health.”

He added that “He’s found it difficult but he’s got undoubted ability. He made a great run and cross for the goal – and it’s that bit of magic that we have at the moment.”

“We can just produce a goal without playing that well. He’s helped do that today.”

Ayew, 25, is in camp with the Black Stars for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, scheduled for January 14 to February 5.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum