Brotherhood Chruch Ordains Agyeman Duah

Apostle Michael Agyeman Duah

Right Reverend Michael Agyeman Duah has been ordained Apostle at a special ceremony held in his honour at the Brotherhood Church in Koforidua, the Eastern Regional capital.

Right Reverend Agyeman Duah, 66, was promoted from the rank of a Bishop to an Apostle on 24th October, 2016 in accordance with the doctrine of the Brotherhood Church.

He became a full-time minister of the church in 1972, and is currently the District Head of the Koforidua Diocese.

In his speech, Apostle Agyeman Duah charged Christians to lead good lives, peacefully co-exist with their neighbours and give generously to support the work of God.

He also admonished Christians to be wary of false prophets and avoid excessive dependence on miracles, saying, “Having life everyday is the greatest miracle God can give you…The focus of every Christian should be to gain eternal life.”

He has so far mentored five pastors, some of who have established their own ministries.

Apostle Agyeman Duah has also pioneered the establishment of three new churches in the Konongo District of the Ashanti Region.

They are Agogo Kowireso, Bεbome (Duase) and Mankala branches.

He had his formal education between 1964 and 1970; primary/elementary education at Roman Catholic Experimental School in Asante Mampong, where he was the Senior Prefect and later pursued General Arts at the Amaniampong Secondary School.

Apostle Agyemang Duah lived in the Roman Catholic Parish throughout his entire studies and was a Mass Servant during that period.

