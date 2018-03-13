Brong Ahafo Music Awards Launched

Obour

J-Black Code Ghana, a Brong Ahafo-based event organising company, has launched this year’s edition of the Brong Ahafo Music Awards (BAMA) at the Centre for National Culture (CNC) in Sunyani last Saturday.

The launch ceremony attracted a large number of the stakeholders in the creative arts industry, including musicians living the Brong-Ahafo Region.

The awards scheme, according to the organisers, is being organised to reward musicians, music stakeholders and other personalities in the region who have contributed immensely towards the music industry in Ghana.

The awards ceremony will also witness performances from all the nominees and other guest artistes.

They added that nomination forms can be downloaded at the official website of J Black Ghana, www.jblackcodegh.com to download BAMA forms online.