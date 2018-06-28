Bro Philemon Out With Three Videos

Bro Philemon

Gospel artiste Bro Philemon has released three new music videos to announce his come-back on the music scene after a long hiatus.

Born Ishmael Philemon Ackon, Bro Philemon is one of Ghana’s successful gospel artistes.

In 2015, he came out with two singles, ‘Me Da W’ase’ and ‘All The Glory’.

He has since been quiet, but he is back now with three videos for ‘All The Glory’, ‘Guan Hwɛfo’ and ‘The Song & The Dance’ featuring Jeremy Rayborn Hall.©

In a press statement, Bro Philemon revealed that he is also gearing up for his ‘Best of The Best Collection’ album before the end of the year.

“It is all about God’s love and my life experience in the musical journey. He helped me cope with the obstacles I met as I tried to make a breakthrough in the music industry,” he added.

Apart from being a gospel musician, Bro Philemon is also a family man and businessman. He is the CEO of P&D MPC HK Company Limited based in Hong Kong.