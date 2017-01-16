Bring The Cup Home (LOCAL) …Nana Urges Black Stars

President Akufo Addo has tasked the Black Stars to give their best shot to end the three-decade trophy famine.

Ghana since 1982 has struggled in vain to clinch the ultimate in the prestigious continental soccer event having reached the finals in 1992, 2010 and 2015 thereafter.

In a goodwill tweet ahead of the tournament, President Akufo Addo charged Avram Grant and his men to “Go for Gold”.

The President pointed out that “Time to end our 35 year wait for the AFCON trophy and ensure that you bring the trophy home.”

The Black Stars arrived in Gabon, Port Gentil, where they are based on Saturday to a warm welcome after their trip from United Arab Emirates(UAE) was earlier cancelled due to bad weather.

It emerged from the Ghanaians camp that the team rejected the training pitch offered them by the organizers but the Ghana Football Association has poured cold water on the report.

Ghana will cross swords with a perennial foe-Uganda in their Group D opening game tomorrow before Mali and later Egypt in the final group games.

Meanwhile, the 31st edition of the competition got underway on Saturday with debutants Guinea Bissau recording a shock 1-1 draw results with the host, Gabon.

Preceding the opening ceremony was the usual fun fair at Stade de l’Amitie in Libreville which saw performance from top African artistes like Tanzania’s Diamond Platinumz, French born Senegalese rapper, Booba, Davido from Nigeria and an appearance by American-born Senegalese, Akon.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum