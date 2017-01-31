Bring On Cameroon …Atsu Taunts

Christian Atsu

Black Stars dribbling winger Christian Atsu has considered the team’s vintage quarter final performance against DR Congo as no feather in their cap.

To the Newcastle man, in the Cameroon game lies a herculean task, but he has promised yet another vintage show to book the final ticket.

At the mixed zone after the quarter final game in Oyem, Atsu pointed out that “The semi finals won’t be easy, but we are going to sharpen all the edges to face Cameroon.”

“We want to play better than what we did today, we know the Cameroonians, we studied their game plan, and l believe our technical team has answers to handle them.”

The Stars will be facing the Indomitable Lions to scramble for the ticket to the finals of the 31st edition of the AFCON in Gabon this Thursday.

The two sides met at the same stage a decade ago, when Ghana hosted the 26th edition in Accra and Cameroon won 1-0.