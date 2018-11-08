Brig Yakubu Goes Home Today

The late Brig Gilbert Salifu Yakubu

The late Brig Gilbert Salifu Yakubu, Commander of the Ghana Military Academy, would be buried today after an elaborate burial service at Burma Camp today.

A high-powered delegation from Dagbon where he is a royal and holder of the chieftaincy title of Lingbun Lana is already in Accra for the service and burial.

Top government officials and others expected at the service are the Vice President, Service Commanders and the class and schoolmates of the deceased from the Tamale Senior High School formerly Government Secondary School.

Another Dagbon royal, a chief, the Pishigu Lana, Alhassan Andani, who is the Managing Director of Stanbic Bank, is also expected at the service, including Lt. Gen Joshua Hamidu (rtd), who is also a Dagbon royal.

The burial service would commence with an enskinment at 7.30am at his Juba Villas residence today followed by a service at the Garrison Presbyterian/Methodist Church, Burma Camp. It would be followed by interment at the Military Cemetery, Burma Camp. The last item on the programme is a funeral service at the Arakan Officers’ Mess, Burma Camp.