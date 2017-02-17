Bribery Allegation: Ablakwa’s Request To Testify Granted

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

A request by North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, to appear before the committee probing bribery allegations against the leadership of Parliament’s Appointment Committee has been granted.

Mr Ablakwa was not originally scheduled to be heard by the committee, but an official request he made to the Joe Ghartey-led committee — through his lawyers — seems to be struck the right cord.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa will be seeking to debunk a claim by one of the MPs implicated in the allegation that he (Ablakwa) confessed to fabricating the scalding allegations.

Mr Ablakwa on Thursday requested to testify as a witness in the bribery claim that was first made by Bawku Central MP, Mahama Ayariga.

Ablakwa’s Lawyers in a letter addressed to members of the 5-member committee tasked to investigate the alleged scandal, said, “we have been instructed by our client to convey to you, which we hereby do, his desire to appear before your committee to be heard on the above allegation and to provide evidence that would assist your Committee to reach a fair and true conclusion on this substantially important matter of public interest.”

“Our client further instructs us that, it has come to his notice that your committee has decided to limit the number of witnesses to be called to give evidence and that he has not been named as one of such witnesses.”\

The request by Mr Ablakwa to testify follows revelations by Chairman of the 5-member committee, Joe Ghartey, on Wednesday that Mr Ablakwa will not be among four witnesses that will be called to testify at the public hearing of the committee.

Mr Ablakwa’s Lawyers had promised to advise their client to resort to other constitutional and legal options available if he is refused the opportunity to be heard by the committee.

-Myjoyonline