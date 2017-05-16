I ‘Bribed’ Assembly Members With Gh¢300k To Be MCE – Yamoah Ponkoh

Yamoah Ponkoh

NDC’s Juaben Yamoah Ponkoh has confessed to having paid a whooping amount of money to some assembly members in his bid to be a Municipal Chief Executive.

The former Municipal Chief Executive of Ejisu disclosed to NEAT FM’s morning show host Kwasi Aboagye that – he paid over GH¢300,000 to assembly members in his bid to occupy the position for the second time even though he was rejected twice.

“Even after collecting my money, they (the assembly members) voted against me… I took a loan to pay these members but they rejected me. I spent over ¢3 billion (Gh¢300,000) and I’m still paying” he said in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show dubbed ‘GHANA MONTIE’.



He explained that – “These are people coming from places that are far off and some have to eat and drink water among others.”

Mr. Ponko became an MEC during late president John Mills’ era but was fired during the John Mahama-led administration in July 2015 – he was later rejected twice by the assembly after the President Mahama reconsidered him for the post.

Giving an insight into what goes into the confirmation of MMDCEs following pockets of rejections of President Akufo-Addo’s nominees in some parts of the country, Ponkoh stressed “monecracy” rules at the local level, especially when it comes to confirmation of MMDCE nominees.

The former Municipal Chief Executive of Ejisu said he paid each member of the about 70-body assembly Gh¢1,500 per round to be voted as MCE, but the members deceived him – “It’s not easy… I’m still carrying that burden of servicing loans”

-Peacefmonline