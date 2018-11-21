Breaking News: Pardon Granted ‘Montie 3’ Upheld By Supreme Court

Supreme Court upholds presidential pardon granted radio show host and two others saying the power of President in this instance cannot be questioned

The Supreme has by a majority decision ruled that former President, John Dramani, did no wrong in granting a presidential pardon to a radio show host and two others convicted of contempt.

Alistair Nelson, Godwin Ako Gunn, and Salifu Maase who were part of a political talk show on Accra-based Montie FM were jailed on July 27, 2016 following threats, made live on radio, to kill some judges whose judgements they disagreed with.

They also threatened to rape the Chief Justice then, Mrs Georgina Theodora Wood, on the same show.

One of them, Godwin Ako-Gun, was elected Deputy Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) just last weekend.

Despite a three-month jail sentence handed by the Supreme Court, the NDC supporters were set free by then President, John Dramani Mahama on August 22nd 2016, after they had served a little over three weeks in jail.

Three legal practitioners Nana Asante Bediatuo, Elipklim Agbemeva; and Alfred Yeboah then headed to the apex court asking for a declaration that the pardon granted them is null and void. They maintain the then President did not have the power to grant pardons in criminal contempt matters.

Delivering the decision of the Panel, Justice Adinyira said the President’s powers to grant pardons covers criminal contempt. She added that this cannot be questioned by the court.

The court ‘s decision was a majority 5-2 decision comprising Justices Adinyira , Baffour Bonnie, Appau, Pwamang,Benin.

Justices Anin Yeboah and Dotse disagreed with the majority decision.

–Myjoyonline