Brazil Legend Pele Celebrated His 78th Birthday This Week.

Pele holds hands with two loved ones as he sits next to a cake to celebrate his 78th birthday

The former striker, who is still Brazil’s record scorer with 77 goals, spent the day with his family and they treated him to two cakes.

Pele took to Instagram to share a photo of himself sat at a table surrounded by loved ones as well as baked goods.

The photo was captioned: ‘Is there a better way to spend a birthday than sharing a special cake with family? Yes, sharing two cakes! Thank you all!’

Pele later delivered a video message to thank all of his followers and fans who had taken the time to wish him well.

Speaking in the video, he said: ‘I thank God for giving me this opportunity to talk with you who sent “hello” and “happy birthday” and wish me good luck.

‘I want the same for you – good luck for everyone who sent good luck for me on my birthday. Thank you very much.’