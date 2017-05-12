Be Brave; You Will Succeed; Duncan-Williams Tells Ghanaians

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

The Presiding Archbishop and General Overseer of the Action Chapel International Ministry, Nicholas Duncan-Williams says he had to be brave many odds to become successful because it was his way of dealing with the serial betrayal he suffered

“People will betray you [no matter] what you do or what you don’t do [to them] if the spirit of betrayal has provoked them or deployed them,” the charismatic preacher told Kojo Yankson on the Super Morning Show, Friday, May 12, 2017, which also marks his 60th birthday anniversary.

Regarded in other parts of the world as the ‘Apostle of Strategic Prayer’, Archbishop Duncan-Williams said he “learned over the years not to be bitter and not to be offended because, when people betray you, it’s like a dagger going through your heart and if you don’t understand how to deal with it, it can kill you”.

Widely considered as the founder and father of the Charismatic Movement, which started 40 years ago in Ghana and other parts of West Africa, Duncan-Williams said: “Betrayal is very painful, it can hurt you and damage you if you don’t know how to deal with it…and I have learned to let my pain provoke me to do better”.

Death-defying mission

His present accomplishments did not come easy as the Man of God revealed how had failed to stowaway to America on two separate occasions but ended up in France and Israel. Luck eluded him on both occasions after he got arrested and was deported back to Ghana.

“I just wanted to get out of Africa,” was his response when Kojo asked why he was bent on embarking on that perilous mission. He said one of the reasons was to prove his father wrong because he had held the view that he [Nicholas] “was a failure”.

“The stowaway was a provocation from my father [who thought] I was a failure. And when he did that, it provoked something in me and I said I’m going to prove that man wrong”.

Recently named by New African Magazine as one of “The 100 Most Influential Africans In 2017″, Duncan-Williams said he had also learnt from the strengths and weaknesses of his father which made him “care more and be there more for my kids and not just give up so easily on them”.

“There were certain times I felt that maybe if he had taken time to care a little bit. maybe I would have avoided the dangers and the things I went through” he noted.

-Myjoyonline