Boyfriend Stabs Legon Student

Ibahim Musah, the suspect

The Legon Police have arrested a 42-year-old wood carver for allegedly stabbing a 24-year-old diploma student of the University of Ghana, Legon in the neck.

The suspect, identified as Ibrahim Musah, allegedly committed the act after suspecting the victim, supposed to be his girlfriend, of cheating on him.

He is said to have spotted another man coming from the room of the girl on campus when he visited her last Friday night, and this resulted in a misunderstanding among the three of them.

Musah, who was said to be boiling with rage, allegedly left the scene but returned a few minutes later with a piece of broken ceramic receptacle and stabbed Zara Hussein in the neck.

The victim fell unconscious and was rushed to the Legon Hospital where she is still on admission receiving treatment.

An eyewitness account indicated that the incident occurred at about 9pm.

The victim is a Diploma 2 Adult Education student and a resident of Akuafo Hall.

“Around 9pm we heard the victim and the suspect in the company of another man arguing outside and when we came out, we realised that Musah had slapped the other man, not known on campus,” according to the source.

The source said some of the students around immediately apprehended Musah when the student fell unconscious, and handed him over to the university’s security personnel, who in turn handed him over to the Legon Police.

ASP Efia Tenge, the Accra Regional Public Relations Officer, told this paper that the Legon security patrol handed over Ibrahim Musah to the Legon police for investigation and subsequent prosecution.

She confirmed that the suspect was accused of stabbing his girlfriend after meeting another man in her room when he visited her on campus at Akuafo Hall.

She said the victim was in critical condition receiving treatment at the Legon Hospital.

Meanwhile, in suspect Musah’s caution statement, he confessed committing the crime but added that the victim is his fiancé whom he had been dating for the past two years.

ASP Tenge said the suspect claimed that he and the lady had planned to get married after the Ramadan fast.

Musa, who was in tears, said Zara had for some months now not shown interest in him, despite their planned marriage, thus making him suspect that she might be flirting with another man.

