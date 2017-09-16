Boy, 19 Caged For Defilement

David Lawerh, 19-year-old unemployed who lives at Amanase in the Ayensuano District of the Eastern Region, has been remanded into police custody at Suhum for allegedly defiling a 9-year-old girl.

The accused, as gathered, on September 9, 2017, allegedly lured the victim (name withheld), a KG pupil at Amanase International School, to buy him sachet water which she allegedly sent into his room.

David allegedly locked her up in his room, used pomade to rub his manhood and purportedly defiled her.

The victim, who reportedly couldn’t bear the pains, started weeping as blood was said to have dripped down her thighs on her way home. She then reported the matter to her elder brother who reported it to the police, leading to David’s arrest at his hideout.

After interrogation, the police arraigned David before the Suhum circuit court for prosecution.

He pleaded not guilty, after the prosecutor had read the charge sheet. The trial judge, Audery Kokovie Tay, after hearing the facts, remanded him into police custody to reappear on October 28.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Suhum