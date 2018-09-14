Boy, 13, Found Hanging In Cocoa Farm

A 13-YEAR-OLD boy has been found dead in a cocoa farm at Awiaso-Akrofrom in the Adansi-Asokwa District of the Ashanti Region in what the police considered to be a suicide.

Jeffery Kwadwo Owusu allegedly hanged himself at his grandmother’s cocoa farm behind their residence in the Awiaso-Akrofrom community with the reason yet to be established by law enforcement agents.

Fomena District Police Commander, Supt Yaw Obeng Asubonteng, who confirmed the tragic incident, told DAILY GUIDE that Jeffery Owusu was a Class Five pupil at Abusco International School.

He said reports indicated that the minor hanged himself on Wednesday around 3:30 pm after he returned from school and his grandmother had prepared food for him.

He stated that the boy, who has lost his mother, reportedly did not show any sign of depression or anger to warrant the self-inflicted death.

The police commander said the boy was found dangling on one of the cocoa trees with a scarf hanging around his neck when they were called to the scene.

He asserted that the police had opened investigations into the death and had summoned the boy’s father, a teacher, and grandmother to assist them in unraveling the mystery.

From Ernest Kofi Adu, Kumasi