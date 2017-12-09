Boy, 13, Arrested For Defilement

The Nyinahin District police in the Ashanti Region has arrested a 13-year-old boy for allegedly defiling a one-and-a-half-year-old girl at Nyinahin, capital of the Atwima Mponua District.

The suspect (name withheld) will be charged with defilement, according to the police.

ASP Ambrose Aboagye, Nyinahin District Police Commander, told Hello Fm in Kumasi that the victim was on admission at the Nyinahin Government Hospital, while the suspect had been detained by the police.

He said the 13-year-old boy sexually abused a toddler in the community previously.

The police chief disclosed that the case had been forwarded to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service, which would arraign the suspect before court and give the victim psychological treatment.

“The toddler needs psychological therapy to deal with the trauma, and the boy will also have to undergo counselling after his trial,” ASP Aboagye declared.

He admonished members of the public against settling rape cases at home in order not to embolden prospective defilers to indulge in the crime.

From Ernest Kofi Adu, Kumasi