BOY, 10 Commits Suicide

RESIDENTS OF Moke, near Adukrom in the Asokore Mampong municipality have been thrown into a state of mourning following a report that a 10-year-old boy in the area had hanged himself in his parent’s room.

The incident reportedly happened at about 3:00 pm on Thursday, barely one hour after the lad had returned from school.

He had since been dumped at a morgue in a medical facility in Kumasi for autopsy to confirm the exact cause of death.

But some people in the area have some doubts as to whether the 10-year-old boy indeed hanged himself as was being bandied around.

Paa Ekow, a resident of the area, told Otec FM that he had doubts about reports that the boy hanged himself.

According to him, he was one of the few people that rushed to the crime scene when news broke that the boy had hanged himself.

Paa Ekow alleged that he did not see any rope or any sign on the dead body, which suggested that there was hanging.

“I did not see any foam in the boy’s mouth, or toilet on the body and again, I did not see any rope which pointed to hanging,” he claimed.

According to him, the minor returned from school at about 2:00 pm and by 3:00 pm it was reported that he had hanged himself to death in his parent’s room.

Paa Ekow, who seemed not convinced, therefore appealed to the security agencies to thoroughly investigate the matter.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that the police at Asokore Mampong are investigating the incident to help clear any doubts.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi