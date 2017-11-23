Boxing Rocks Volta Region …Banku On The Menu

Daniel Timothy and Saviour ‘Volta Tyson’ Gad

The Infinity Stars Hotel in Penyi, Volta Region will be the venue for the Saviour ‘Volta Tyson’ Gad Vrs Daniel Timothy’s lightweight non title bout on December 26, Boxing Day in the evening.

Saviour, a native from Adina, has a record of 5 fights, 3 wins, 2 draws, while Timothy from Accra, holds same record. Daniel Timothy who is a TMT boxer becomes a tough opponent for the Volta Mike Tyson.

The two boxers who are currently stepping up with their training have also started doing the talking already ahead of the history making bout.

Penyi, in the Ketu North district, although not known for boxing have been longing for the sport that brought the nations its first silverware.

The people of the Volta Region can’t wait to witness the special night as the challengers for the day are expected to make the night a wonderful, exciting and memorable one. It is going to be a night that will remain in the minds of the people of Volta and beyond, even those outside the country as well.

Chief Executive Officer of Infinity Stars Hotel, John Kwakuvi Hounlessodji, in an interview with TalksenseSports explains why he decided to promote this bout.

“What motivated me most is because of the enthusiasm of the young man. The way he approached me for a promotion, and the way and manner he spoke showed he can do something for himself to achieve a goal, especially for Ghana as a country. These are what really pushed me to get involved in this and promote this young man called Gad.”

Infinity, in confirming the bout wants to promote Saviour for a World title shot.

There will be three undercards on the night, with one surprise being a female bout between Trudy and Young Girl.

Brimah ‘Bukom Banku’ Kamoko, among other dignitaries (Dep. Youth & Sports Minister, Ketu North DCE, Chief of Dzodze,) will also be present to grace the event.

Tickets for the bout ranges from GH₵20.00 and GH₵50.00 for VIP at radio stations in the Volta region.

Infinity Stars Hotel is the main Sponsor of the bout with support from AP, Infisable and IDesign Inc.

From The Sports Desk