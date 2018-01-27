Boxing Meets Entertainment …As Game Boy Explodes Tonight

Anim Addo flanked by Game Boy (L) and Saucedo

Current finest hip life artistes- Kwame Eugene, Kidi, Nii Funny and Mz Vee are set to rock the squared ring in today’s World title bout at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

Promoters of the bout, Baby Jet Promotions have indicated that the initiative forms part of arrangements to deliver a top class showpiece.

Promotions syndicate CEO, Sammy Anim Addo said “The hour is here, and as part of plans to stage yet another great event, we are spicing the bouts with great musical performance from the nation’s current finest regarding hip life.”

“All is set for the showdown, and we are expecting the very best of boxing and musical performances on Saturday. The usual funfair that characterizes weigh-ins was at its best yesterday and if that is anything to go by then, the very best would be witnessed on the night,” the CEO added.

The Emmanuel ‘Game Boy’ Tagoe bout has supporting bouts involving Dodzi Kemeh versus Mwinyi Mzengera from Tanzania in a WBO Africa Welterweight contest, Daniel Lartey versus Daniel Aduku in a National Super Welterweight championship.

Other undercuts will see Albert Mensah facing Charles Tetteh in a Welterweight contest, while Michael Pappoe takes on Enoch Lamptey in a Lightweight bout.

Theophilus Tetteh will battle TBA in a Super Bantamweight contest.

Tickets ranging from 20 Cedis(Regular), 100 Cedis(VIP) and 300 Cedis(VVIP) are available at DSTV Office, Dzorwulu, Happy FM, Joy FM, Peace FM, Azmera Restaurant, Hot FM, Radio Gold and Zylofon Media Office, East Legon for the ‘Defend to glory’ showdown.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum