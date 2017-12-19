BOST Threatens To Sue Herald Newspaper

The Management of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST) has threatened to sue the editor of the Herald Newspaper if he does not stop the publication of false contents about the organization.

The management issued the threat in a rejoinder signed by the General Counsel and Head of Legal Services and the Media Manager of BOST and addressed to the editor.

“Any attempt to spread falsehood about BOST will not be countenanced. Should that be the case, BOST will not hesitate to seek legal redress to serve as deterrence,” the letter sighted by Adomonline.com threatened.

The letter was a rejoinder to a front page publication in the Monday, 18th December, 2017 edition of the Herald Newspaper which alleged that another Multi-million scandal has hit BOST.

The paper promised to reveal details of the scandal in its subsequent editions.

But the management of BOST in the rejoinder disputed the publication as according to them, BOST is unaware of any scandal.

Below is the letter:

“We have read with dismay, a right corner front page heading –“Another Multi-Million Cedi Scandal Hits BOST – Details Coming Soon” published in your Monday, 18th December, 2017 edition.

So far as BOST is concerned, we are not aware of any scandal.

We will therefore advise you in your interest, to do the needful as we will not tolerate aby falsehood as has been the case in the past.

Thus, we are by this letter, alerting you of your professional and corporate duty of care owed to individuals and organisations of which you publish information about.

As a professional editor, it is expected that you come through our open doors to seek any information you need to enable you come out with credible headlines devoid of any untruths.

-Adomonline