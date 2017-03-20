BOST Debunks Fuel Shortage Report

Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST)

Unionized workers of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST) on Friday denied media reports of a looming fuel shortage in the country.

In a statement issued in Accra and signed by Newton Godfred Amoh and Sebiyam S. Mampaya, Local Union Secretary and Chairman correspondingly, the workers said BOST’s storage tanks across the country were filled to capacity and therefore the reports should be ignored.

“We, the unionised staff of BOST, namely the local union of GTPCWU of TUC, would like to inform the good people of Ghana about a false publication made on Monday, March 13, 2017 by the Ghanaian Lens and Daily Post under the heading, ‘New BOST MD blows GH¢1 million on Ghana@60 and BOST splashes GH¢1 million on Ghana@60 celebrations respectively.”

The aforementioned publications, the workers stated, sought to align the local union to the rumoured development in an effort to create tension between staff and management.

“We, the staff, want to state emphatically clear that we know better than these propagandists.”

The workers who reacted through the General Transport, Petroleum and Chemical Workers Union (GTPCWU), also said fuel security issues were gradually getting better.

“We are confident and determined to work in the interest of Ghana and expand BOST’s operation to the benefit of the shareholders, the workers and all Ghanaians.”

They also debunked the allegation that payment of their salaries had been delayed for sometime now, adding that the new management, led by Mr Obeng, was engaging staff on new business models to ensure a total reshape of BOST operations and to overturn the legacy losses inherited.

“We, the local union, will continue to render our fullest support to any Managing Director, who seeks the progress of BOST, as well as the welfare of our members and will not condone any attempt by any group or persons to ride on our back for their personal gains.”

The statement said BOST, during the tenure of the immediate-past Managing Director, Kwame Awuah Darko, sponsored institutions, such as Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), 2016 Ghana Olympic Team, National Disaster Management Authority (NADMO), and even constructed a car park for the Ghana Prison Service at the Borstal Institute.

