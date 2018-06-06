BOST Boss, Alfred Obeng Boateng Sacked

Alfred Obeng Boateng

The Managing Director of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transport Company, Alfred Obeng Boateng, has been sacked.

A letter signed by the Executive Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante said Mr Obeng has until Friday, June 8, to hand over to one George Mensah Okley.

Mr. Obeng Boateng’s reign as BOST Managing Director has been dogged by one controversy and another relating to the sale of contaminated fuel to some private organisations.

He was, however, cleared by Bureau of National Investigations (BNI), according to Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko who had set up a committee to investigate the sale.

Mr. Obeng’s dismissal is the second major announcement to have been made Wednesday by the Presidency following the termination of the appointment of Managing Director of Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, Paul Asare Ansah.

He has been directed to vacate his office by close of day, Friday, June 8.

JoyNews has also learnt that another shakeup is likely to hit the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) within a few hours.

Sources say the radical reorganisation is part of efforts by President Nana Akufo-Addo to restructure the public sector.

-Myjoyonline