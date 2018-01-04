Boris Kodjoe & Family Spotted At Makola

Boris Kodjoe and Family at Makola

Hollywood actor Boris Kodjoe took his wife Nicole Ari Parker and their two children to Makola to experience the renowned market and shopping district in the heart of Accra, Ghana’s capital.

The market is a busy area in the city where wide array of products are sold from car parts to cooking products.

The ‘Soul Food’ actor of Ghanaian descent has been in Ghana with his family since Sunday. He is in town to host the 2017 AITEO CAF Awards scheduled for Thursday, January 4 at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC). He will be on stage with Nicole.

Boris had earlier said he brought his children to Ghana to let them experience their grandfather’s home country.

“I am here to also reconnect with my family here and show my kids what Ghana is all about. They were very close to their grandfather and so to be here with them is amazing,” he said when NEWS-ONE chanced on him and the wife at Movenpick Hotel in Accra on Tuesday.

True to his words, he took some time out to show the kids around. Besides Makola Market, they visited Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, the Independence Square and the La Beach Resort.

“Looking out on a great 2018. I’m making a commitment to doing my best every single day as a man, husband and father.

Started today teaching my kids about culture and history by exposing them to it. We took them to Makola Market, the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park and the Independence Arch. It makes me so happy watching them enjoy a country and its people I love,” Boris said as he shared photos of himself with the family on Instagram.

“6am Labadi Beach. Our future football stars are out here getting it in at the first day break of the New Year. Their faces show the love and passion for their sport. I remember spending all day playing football with kids I didn’t know, but who became my best friends during my visits to Ghana. This week, I’m in my father’s country with my family hosting the CAF Awards. Honored,” he also said when he shared a photograph with footballers who went out to exercise at the beach.