 Boost For ‘One-District One-Factory’

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) government’s policy of creating an enabling environment to encourage investors to set up a factory in every district of the country – ‘one district, one factory’ – has received a major boost from the Government of the Republic of China.

This became glaring when the Director of Finance and Administration of the ruling party, Dr. Charles Dwamena popularly known as Dr China, interacted with Wang Zhe, Director of the Bureau of Economic and Information Technology of Zhaoqing City in the Guangdong Province of China.

Wang Zhe applauded the Ghana Government for creating a friendly business environment for the private sector to flourish.

Not too long ago, he indicated that China is no different from what Ghana is today and that a similar policy was implemented by the then government of the Republic of China and the results are what China is today.

“We will champion and support the Ghana Government to implement the policy successfully,” he assured.

He thus indicated, “We are committed to setting up an organization to assist the Ghana Government and Chinese private investors with operational and technical advice and expertise, a strategy to mobilize investors and create educational and investment platform to boost the two countries’ economies.”

Wang said these on Monday during an interaction with representatives who honoured the Zhaoqing Municipal Government invitation.

Speaking to the Ghanaian representatives in an investment conference organized by ACIG and Zhaoqing Entrepreneur Management Association, the Managing Director of Zhaoqing Television Station, He Jing Ming, described the Ghana Government’s policy as “a transformational plan to change the face of Africa into an industrialized economy.”

He indicated that the media have a role to play to see to the realization of this policy.

Ming disclosed that a lot had been said about African countries to the West and the East and no one could tell the African story better than Africans, saying, “It’s time for African leaders to go out there boldly and tell the world about the good things on the continent.”

For him, “The ‘one district, one factory’ policy of the government is one of the best plans on the African soil to help private investors flourish, no matter which country they come from,” he concluded.

On his part, Dr. Dwamena, who is also the past Chairman of China branch of the ruling NPP, indicated that the vision of President Akufo-Addo’s government is to see Ghana being in a position to add value to its many natural resources and by so doing, create employment and wealth for the thousands of Ghanaians who are either unemployed or underemployed.

Dr Dwamena and his team, comprising Nana Kyei Baffour, NPP China Organizer and Daniel Dwamena, a US-based Financial Analyst, were taken round to see some companies that expressed interest in helping to make the government’s policy a reality.

