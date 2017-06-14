Boost For Healthcare Advocacy

Dr Henry Nagai with the charter

Stakeholders in the health sector, particularly Non-State Actors (NSAs), have formed an alliance to effectively advocate an accountable governance in health system at all levels.

The creation of the NSAs, Ghana Charter, spearheaded by Hope for Future Generation (HFFG), a non-governmental organisation in the health sector, would strengthen the capacity of NSAs for greater influence of health policies, including health financing, procurement, quality and standards in the country.

It would also develop a strong knowledge resource platform that supports evidence-based advocacy and influence change in policy and service delivery in order to achieve a resilient and sustainable health system to all in Ghana.

Dr Henry Nagai, Chief of Party for the John Snow International (JSI) Incorporated, stated that the platform would bring alternative views in health to push the country’s health sector forward.

He said NSAs, made up of NGOs, academia faith-based organisations, private sector and specific interest groups such as PLHIV and people affected by malaria, TB and key populations play significant roles in the global health, especially in the advancement and promotion of public health.

Dr Nagai, thus, called for stakeholders to join the charter in order to push things on the health sector to make health better for Ghanaians.

Louis Agbe, consultant, presenting the details of the charter, mentioned that lack of collaboration among NSAs had resulted in the poor solidarity and collective voice of NSAs to play their watchdog role.

He said, “The above challenges and stronger call for society has motivated the consortium of NSAs led by HFFG, SWAA, WAAF and Clikgold to bring together NSAs in health to work to address the challenges by presenting a common goal that demands accountability of duty bearers.”

Mr Agbe added that membership is free and activities would be conducted in a concerted effort in order to maximise resources of members, including the rotation of the secretariat and periodic review of its activities.

Working groups, including media and communication research, knowledge in resource management, mobilisation and capacity building and networking, would be formed when necessary to address specific issues of concerns.

Cecila Senoo of HFFG called on the media to be part of the initiative to make its activities successful.

“We need a group that would say it blatantly to ensure change happens in health sector of Ghana. Let us come together to support each other to make change happen,” she added.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri