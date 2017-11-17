Bonsu Retains DHL Damanghene Golf  

Osei Bonsu (r) receiving his trophy from Nana Amoakwa III

Kumasi Royal Golf Club’s Maxwell Osei Bonsu retained the Men’s Group A of the annual DHL Damanghene Golf Tournament at the Damang Golf Club in the Western Region.

He finished with a gross score of 150 points and was followed by Felix Luis Antonio with a gross score of 155 points and Abubakar Nafiu with 156 points.

In Group B, Amankwah R. led with a net score of 144 followed by Enoch Adjei from Damang with 150 and David Duncan with a net score of 152 points.

With a net score of 177, Peter Damuah led the Men’s Group C and was followed by Thomas Seidu with a net score of 181 with Daniel Odoom finishing third with a net score of 182.

In the ladies’ division, Ruth Menz from Nsuta Golf Club who finished fourth last year managed to finish first with a net score of 150 followed by Benedicta Yaro from Tarkwa Golf Club with a net score of 156 and Leticia Amponsah Mensah from Celebrity Golf Club also finished third with a net score of 161.

In other awards, Luis Antonio Felix and Agnes Adams won the male and female longest drive while J. S. Ghartey and Francisca Ackah also won the male and female closest to the pin award.

The Wassa Damanghene, Nana Amoakwah III, promised to ensure that golf was taken as a serious sport within his community, and assured the organisers that he would use his stool to promote the game.

From The Sports Desk