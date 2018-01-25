Bonking Headmaster Sacked

Robert Seppey

The headmaster, who was captured on video having sex with a Senior High School (SHS) student in the Central Region last week, has been sacked.

The leaked sex tape showing Robert Seppey, head teacher of Adumanu D/A Basic School and a 19-year-old final-year student of Odoben Senior High School (SHS) in the Asikuma Odoben Brakwa District, has caused public uproar, making the education authorities take swift action.

According to a GES preliminary investigative report filed Monday, the district education authorities visited Adumanu to make enquiries about the young lady in the video and were able to establish her identity and the current school she is attending.

According to the report, the student completed Junior High School (JSS) at Adumanu D/A Basic School and that Mr Seppey, who was heading the school, had been her boyfriend for some time now.

“The video was recorded at Adumanu in the head teacher’s room almost a year ago,” the report revealed, adding, “Both of them agreed to record the video while they were having the sex so that they will watch later.”

According to the report, the video was on the student’s memory chip which her brother saw when he collected her phone to transfer songs, adding, “Other friends of her brother’s also saw the video and they decided to spread it because they had proposed love to her and she refused.”

The report said when the head teacher was confronted, he confessed as the one in the video tape.

He said he was sorry for the incident.

“He was asked to report to the office over affairs of the school to his circuit supervisor in order for him to assist in the investigation of the case.”

According to the report, the education directorate also held a meeting with the opinion leaders of Adumanu, the assembly member of the area, as well as the father of the girl involved, saying, “The community members as well as the father of the girl told the DDE and his team that they had no problem with the head teacher or teachers and had no intention of harming them.”

The report said the community was rather interested in getting to know who had leaked the tape to the public.

Nevertheless, the education authorities said they were relieving the headmaster of his post and set up a two-member committee to probe the matter further.

“The head teacher is to meet the disciplinary committee for the appropriate disciplinary action,” the report said.

Meanwhile, the Central Regional Police Command has said that it’s looking for three young men who allegedly leaked the sex tape which was widely circulated on social media.

According to the police, the three are Bright Abdulai, Joe and Felix Quarm – all residents of Breman Adumanu in the Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa District of the Central Region.

The police say the three will be charged with publication or sale of an obscene material.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by the Regional Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, ASP Irene Serwa Oppong, the said girl, in her statement to the police, accused the three of circulating the video.

According to the police, the student revealed in her statement that she was born in 1999, putting her age at 18 years.