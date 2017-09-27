Boniface, Saudi Envoy Cut Birthday Cake

Boniface Abubakar Saddique

The Minister for Zongo and Inner City Development, Hon Boniface Abubakar Saddick and the Charge d’Affaires of the Saudi Arabian Embassy, Abdulkarik Mohammed A. Alluhidan last Monday evening jointly cut a birthday cake to commemorate the 87th anniversary of the founding of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The activity which took place at the Movenpick Hotel in Accra was graced by many guests from both the diplomatic circle and outside it.

In tracing the history of the formation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, he recalled how on 23rd September 1932 it was formed by the promulgation of a royal decree.

Continuing, he said, this saw the unification of various segmented areas to form the kingdom adding so many years after that, in March 1960, Saudi Arabia opened an embassy in Accra.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, he said, is credited with support projects in the country pointing specifically at the Takoradi and Tema harbours expansion works not forgetting the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital and the Bolgatanga health facility.

The embassy in Ghana continues to issue visas to applicants adding that the mission has issued some ten thousand entry permits some of which were Hajj permits to Ghanaians.

On the international scene, he said, his country has supported in various efforts towards ensuring stability in troubled areas and continues to play a major role in fighting terrorism in the world.

With a population of 23 million, more than 70% is in the youthful bracket and twitter compliant and government, he assured, is committed to catering for the housing and job needs of the citizens in the private sector.

As a founding member of the UN, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the envoy indicated, continues to demand justice in dealing with states across the world as a way of ensuring global peace.

In his remarks Hon Boniface Abubakar Saddick who represented the government of Ghana, conveyed the President’s felicitations to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and recalled the many gestures Ghana is enjoying from that country in the areas of development.

He attested to the many projects in which the Saudi Arabian government is supporting Ghana especially in the energy sector and the rehabilitation of the Tema and Takoradi harbours.

The venue of the anniversary celebration, Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, he said, is ample evidence of Saudi investment in Ghana. The hotel is owned by Saudi Prince Al Walid Bin Saud.

Government, he assured, is committed to delivering on its flagship of free SHS and others geared towards bettering the standards of Ghanaians.

The minister expressed gratitude to the Saudi Embassy for the support it has rendered through an increased quota for Ghanaian pilgrims and for the time spent in working on visa applications.

By A.R. Gomda