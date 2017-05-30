Bolin Lana Boy Granted Bail

Mohammed Abdul Hanna, a secretary to the Bolin Lana was arrested for assault by the Tamale police but was later granted bail.

He denied all the allegations leveled against him and was granted bail at the sum of GH₵ 2,000 with one surety. The suspect’s statement was taken by the police and is expected to report himself to the police on Monday.

A police source said the docket will be sent to the appropriate authorities for a decision to be taken.

There was a total tension at the police station when residents from the Bolin Lana area trooped to the Police Station to support the suspect.

They demanded the immediate release of the Bolin Lana’s secretary else they would forcibly take him out of the station. Some of the supporters threatened to teach Mohammed Hafiz Dema Naa a lesson since he claimed he would personally make sure the suspect is locked up by the police.

This occurred after some members of the Invisible Forces affiliated to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Northern Region stormed the headquarters of the Ghana Police Service in Tamale demanding the arrest of Mohammed Abdul Hanna, Bolin Lana’s secretary.

The group demanded immediate incarceration of persons they claimed assaulted Mohammed Hafiz known as Dema Naa, an NPP sympathizer.

The Invisible Forces accused the police of contributing to the continuous crime rate in the region adding that they delay in taking action when the need arises. Some of the members who spoke to DAILY GUIDE alleged that the Northern Regional Police Commander was against the NPP.

According to them, they would find solution to the problem should the police fail to arrest Mohammed Abdul Hanna who they alleged assaulted Dema Naa.

They claimed the attacker threatened to kill Dema Naa and even went on radio bragging that nobody could arrest him.

Some traders and supporters of the Bolin Lana’s secretary were reported to have assaulted Dema Naa causing him to be hospitalized.

They claimed Dema Naa was demanding that the traders pay a levy of GH₵ 2.00 to him despite the fact that they are already paying GH₵ 1.00 to the Tamale Metropolitan Assembly.

Dema Naa was said to have stormed the Jubilee Park with military and police personnel demanding that the traders vacate the place.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale