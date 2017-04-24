Bolga Poly Students Wild Over “Embezzled” Cash

A section of the students that demonstrated

Close to 800 students of Bolgatanga Polytechnic on Monday, April 24, poured to the streets to demonstrate their displeasure over what they described as delibrate mismanagement of their Student Representative Council (SRC) funds, in the purchase of a 12 Seater Nissan Van.

There has been a serious misunderstanding between Students of the Polytechnic and the SRC Executives for close to a week, but calm however prevailed with time because the Bolgatanga Polytechnic Authority formed a Committee to investigate the case of embezzlement levelled against the SRC leadership.

The SRC, in January 2017 bought a Van at the cost of GHc 70,000.00 which did not go down well with the Students, because they did not see the connection between the “old-looking” Nissan Van and the GHc 70,000.00 and a possible embezzlement of SRC dues.

The misunderstanding between the Students Body and the SRC leadership has led to the impeachment the SRC President on Friday April 21, and the demonstration on Monday April 24, was to get the Polytechnic’s Authority to enforce the impeachment rules on the “impeached SRC President” who the students claim is still at post and working. They also wanted the Polytechnic Authority to get the SRC President and others involved in the “misappropration” of the SRC dues be punished and made to refund the money.

Spokesman for the Students, Asooh Moses, hinted that, if the Polytechnic Authority fails to punish the SRC President and his collaborators for “embezzling” the SRC Funds, then, the Student Body will head for the Court for justice.

The Rector of the Bolgatanga Polytechnic, Dr. Atinga Mba, has however appealed to the Students to remain calm while the matter is being investigated, saying, Authority will not allow name of the Institution to be drag into the mud by a few people.

There was heavy Security presence on the Sumburungu campus of the Bolgatanga Polytechnic and likely to be there for long to prevent any possible clash between Students Body and people who support the SRC.

The Nissian Van in contention

The receipt over the purchase of Van

Ebo Bruce-Quansah, Sumburungu