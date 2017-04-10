“Bolga Bull-Dogs Is Virtual; Atlantic Bases Not Vigilante Group” Sanusi Issah

Library Photo- Sanusi Issah (middle) reading a statement in an earlier Press Conference

The leadership of a pro-New Patriotic Party Youth group in the Bolgatanga Municipality of the Upper East Region, “Atlantic Bases” has distanced itself from a list of Pro-New Patriotic Party Youth groups being tagged as vigilante groups terrorising Ghanaians in the name of the ruling Party.

According to a leading member of the Atlantic Bases, Sanusi Issah, the group is made up of law abiding, descent hardworking and intelligent youth, whose main objective was to propagate the Campaign Messages of the NPP and to ensure that, the National Democratic Congress led government got out of power.

“Am sure you know our members; who among them is violent and will stoop so low by engaging in violent act because of change in power. We supported Nana Akufo-Addo because we knew his capabilities and we trusted that, he will be able to fulfil his campaign promises. Most of the Communication and Research persons who worked and represented the NPP during the 2016 Electoral Campaigns were from here. We prefer to be called a “Think Tank” group rather than a vigilante group, terrorising Ghanaians.”

Mr. Sanusi Issah was speaking in an exclusive interview with the Daily Guide in Bolgatanga, to respond to recent Social Media video and write-ups, listing the Atlantic Bases, Holland Bases and Bolga Bull-Dogs among a list of vigilante groups affiliated to the NPP across the country.

“Since the change came, has anyone heard that, even one government appointee under the NDC has been attacked or forced out of office by any NPP Youth group in the Upper East Region. No one can pin-point a single violent group in Upper East under the NPP.”

Touching on what has come to be accepted as “Bolga Bull-Dogs” Mr. Sanusi Issah said, there is no group by that name in the Bolgatanga Municipality and affiliated to the NPP, adding, “… if the group exist at all, it will a virtual group or exist in the minds of a few people who are bent on getting some Ghanaians to believe that, the NPP is a violent Party. There is no group like that here and we want Ghanaians to ignore those actively pushing that virtual group on the NPP.” He added.

Mr. Sanusi Issah also cleared members of the Holland Bases, as non-violent people, who go about their individual businesses with pride and dignity.

The Late Upper East Regional Chairman of the NPP, Adams Mahama was a leading member of the Holland Bases in Bolgatanga, while he was alive. It is a social group, where members help each other to improve on their individual businesses and also others to jobs and contracts.

True to the words of Mr. Sanusi Issah, the Upper East Region has not recorded any incident of forceful take overs by any group affiliated to the government, since the NPP won power and the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, was sworn in.

By Ebo Bruce- Quansah, Bolgatanga