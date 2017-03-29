Bolga-Bawku Road Work Progresses

Upper East Minister interacting with representative of the Queiroz Galvao

The Upper East Regional Minister, Rockson Ayine Bukari, has commended Brazilian Construction Company, Queiroz Galvao, for working hard to construct the Bolgatanga-Bawku Road.

The contractor, prior to the 2016 general elections, moved from the Tamale Airport to the Bolgatanga-Bawku road, but left the site after former President John Daramani Mahama cut sod for work to begin.

The contractor resumed work on the road in 2017 from the Bazua section towards the Bawku Municipality.

The Brazilian company is currently working on 103 kilometers out of the 116 kilometre road while a Ghanaian company, Mawums Ltd has also been awarded the contract to complete the remaining 13 kilometers of the road.

Mr Bukari, on Monday, March 27, paid a working visit to inspect work on the road by the Brazilian company.

Queiroz Galvao is working from the Sakote Junction in the Nabdam District through Tilli, Zebilla, Bazua to the Bawku portion.

The Regional Minister inspected work done on 8 kilometers of the road by the Brazilian contractor from Bazua in the Bawku West District.

The company is expected to complete that stretch of the road in 30 months’ time.

The Brazilian company, which successfully constructed the Tamale Airport and Circle Inter-change in Accra, has promised to effectively construct the Bolgatanga-Bawku Road.

The Regional Minister called for the termination of the contract to Mawums Ltd to build 13-kilometer road due to non-performance, adding that it should be given to the Brazilian company.

The Bolgatanga-Bawku Road, which links five districts in the region, has been neglected by successive governments over the years.

The Regional Minister also inspected work on the Navrongo Township roads in the Kassena-Nankana Municipality.

From: Ebo Bruce-Quansah, Bazua