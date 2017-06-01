Bolewura Dead

Bolewura Awuladese Pontonpron

The paramount chief of the Bole Traditional Area, Awuladese Pontonpron (II), has passed on at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra Wednesday morning.

According to the secretary at the Bolewura’s Palace, Bakari Iddiaah Jomo,, announcements had been made after the king and overlord of Gonja Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresa had been duly informed and the necessary traditional rites performed.

He stated that the late Bolewura who was 88 years old, would be buried at the Royal Mausoleum of Paramount Chiefs in Bole called “Banzen,” today in accordance with both Islamic and Gonja traditional rites for Bole chiefs.

The late Bolewura was born in 1929 and attended the Local Authority Primary School at Kpembe, then to the Government Senior School, Tamale.

He proceeded to the Tamale Teacher Training College. He was a teacher from 1950 to 1957 and later seconded to the Information Services Department from 1957.

The late Bolewura was a member of the Constituent Assembly in 1968 and became a Member of Parliament on the ticket of the Progress Party (PP) from 1969 to 1972. He became a Magistrate in 1974 and retired from active public service in 1994.

Late Awuladese Pontonpron started his chieftaincy journey by becoming the Dagbiguwura in 1991 and the Mandariwura in 1994 and on 17th March, 2013, became the Bolewura.

The Bolewura’s last statement was in April 2017 when he urged indigenes of Bole who are all over Ghana and abroad to come home and invest.

FROM Eric Kombat, Bole