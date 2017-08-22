Bola Ray Presents Biography To Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo (middle) in a pose with Bola Ray and his wife

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of EIB Network, Nathan Kwabena Anokye Adisi, known in the creative industry as Bola Ray, has presented a copy of his yet-to-be released biography to President Akufo-Addo.

President Akufo-Addo was highly impressed with the honour as one of the first high profile showbiz personalities with good track record to have a sneak peek into the book titled ‘It Is Possible, The Bola Ray Story’.

‘It Is Possible, The Bola Ray Story’ is an account of Bola’s journey through the media. The 320-page book also details his business building journey over the last few years.

The celebrated Ghanaian broadcaster used the opportunity to invite Ghana’s fifth president under the Fourth Republic to the launch of his biography, which comes off in a few weeks’ time.

Bola Ray is also expected to present same to former Presidents J.J Rawlings, J.A Kufuor, John Mahama, former Governor of the Central Bank and Finance Minister Dr Kwabena Duffuor (Founder and Chairman of HODA), Dr Joyce Aryee, the Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, business magnate Dr Sam Jonah and other personalities before the official launch.

Two years in the making, the author affords the reader candid insight into how the EIB Network CEO rose to become a towering figure in the media scene in and beyond Ghana.

‘It Is Possible, The Bola Ray Story’ will be available for sale from September this year.

Following the launch, there will be ‘The Possibility School Tour With Bola Ray’ event, which will travel to all 10 regions of Ghana.

Bola Ray is a product of the Accra Academy, where he attained his secondary school education and went on to graduate from both the University of Ghana and the Central University College.

In 2015, he graduated with an MBA in Global Business and Sustainability from the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart of Milan (ALTIS) and the Catholic Institute of Business and Technology (CIBT), to add to his bachelor’s degree from University of Ghana Business School.