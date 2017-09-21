Bola Ray Launches ‘It Is Possible’ Today

Bola Ray

Celebrated broadcaster and CEO of EIB Network, Nathaniel Kwabena Anokye Adisi, known in the radio scene as Bola Ray, will today launch a book titled ‘It’s Possible’ at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra.

Bola, whose career spans two decades, wrote the book to detail his life, journey through showbiz and his accomplishments as one of the most celebrated media personalities in Ghana today.

The book launch is expected to attract a large number of important personalities like President Akufo-Addo, former Presidents Rawlings and J. A Kuffour, Deputy UK High Commissioner to Ghana Gavin Cook, world-renowned cosmetologist Dr Rita Rakus and a host of others top personalities from the business community.

The 320-page biography brings to life the over two decades of Bola Ray’s personal story, entrepreneurial passions and contributions to the growth of the entertainment industry in Ghana and Africa in general.

Bola Ray stated that the ultimate aim of his book is to inspire people to “go out there, strive for it above average and beyond ordinary and be outstanding in what you do.”

As part of activities to inform and inspire the public about the book, Bola Ray will embark on educational tour dubbed ‘Possibility Tour’ to some selected educational institutions in the country.

Bola Ray is a product of the Accra Academy, where he attained his secondary school education and went on to graduate from both the University of Ghana and the Central University College.

In 2015, he graduated with an MBA in Global Business & Sustainability from the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart of Milan (ALTIS) and the Catholic Institute of Business and Technology (CIBT) to add to his bachelor’s degree from University of Ghana Business School.

Bola Ray has worked with radio stations such as Radio Universe, Top Radio, Empire FM and Joy FM. Bola Ray was the first African and Ghanaian to host Top Of The Pops on BBC Radio.

By George Clifford Owusu