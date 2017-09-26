Bola Ray Launches ‘It Is Possible’ In Grand Style

Bola Ray

Chief Executive Officer of EIB Network, Nathan Kwabena Anokye Adisi, known in the showbiz industry as Bola Ray, last Thursday launched a book titled ‘It is Possible’ at the Labadi Beach Hotel.

The 320-page biography brings to life the over two decades of Bola Ray’s personal story, entrepreneurial passions and contributions to the growth of the entertainment industry in Ghana and Africa in general.

The event was graced by personalities such as French Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Francois Pujolas, ex-President Mahama, former Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, Deputy Minister of Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, among others.

The launch which was chaired by the Paramount Chief of Essikado, Nana Kobina Nketsia V, was emceed by broadcaster Kwami Sefa-Kayi.

The event witnessed live musical performances from celebrated artistes such as Stonebwoy, Efya, Wutah, Eboo and host of others who thrilled the guests one after the other.

Bola Ray stated that the ultimate aim of his book is to inspire people to “go out there, strive for it above average and beyond ordinary and be outstanding in what you do.”

Dr Kwabena Dufour Jnr, Chief Executive Officer of UniBank Ghana Limited, and Joseph Siaw Agyepong, Chief Executive Officer of Jospong Group, bought copies of the book for GH¢100, 000 and GH¢50, 000 respectively.