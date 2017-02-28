Bola Ray Donates GH¢40,000 To SOS Children’s Village

Bola Ray in a pose with some of the children after the donation

Radio personality and the chief executive officer of EIB Network, Nat Kwabena Anokye Adisi, aka Bola Ray and the Empire Foundation have donated an amount of GH¢40,000 to the SOS Children’s Village in Tema ahead of his 40th birthday which falls on March 1.

The donation which formed part of an annual donation exercise by Bola Ray and his family as well as close associates, was meant to put smiles on the faces of the less-privileged.

In addition to the cash donation, Bola Ray, who is also the host of Starr Chat on Starr FM also presented a number of items worth thousands of Ghana cedis to the home.

The former Drive Time host of Starr FM spent the afternoon after the donation interacting with residents of the facility. He will be celebrating his birthday on Wednesday March 1, 2017

Bola Ray who was accompanied by his wife and children was supported by some friends and working colleagues which include Mr. and Mrs. Bannerman-Quist (Leeford), Loretta Aryeetey, Ben Adu Owusu, CEO of Express Capital, Robert Coleman of Zoomlion, and Nana Adwoa Anterkyi of Ecobank among others.

Hiplife artiste Okyeame Kwame and dancehall diva Mzvee performed some of their songs for the kids.

In March 2011, Bola Ray, Nana Aba Anamoah of GH One Television and boxer Joshua Clottey were appointed ambassadors of the SOS Villages in Ghana.

The three personalities were unveiled at a well-attended outdooring ceremony held at the Grandma Alice Hall of the SOS Village in Tema.