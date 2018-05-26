Bogoso Robber Killed In Accra

The suspect lying on the road dead following the collision. INSET: One of the suspects

A fierce gun battle between the police and two out of three suspected armed robbers believed to have taken part in the Bogosu robbery attack that caused the death of Lance Corporal Nicholas Doku a month ago has led to the death of one of the purported robbers at Shiashie, near the Tetteh Quarshie Roundabout in Accra.

The slain suspect, identified as Nathaniel Ibu, a Nigerian, together with Kweku Mintah (the Gospel singer), allegedly led the operation, while Kojo Amponsah, 46, is in the custody of the police.

According to sources, the police are on the verge of apprehending three others involved in the robbery.

This brings to six the number of suspects busted in connection with the robbery.

The others arrested earlier included Fredrick Mensah, 32; Bismark Opoku, 34; Charles Kwesi alias Yaw Laryea, 20, and Mohammed Dauda, 32.

A source at the Police Intelligence Directorate told the paper that at about 10:00 am on Thursday, May 24, 2018, personnel of the directorate were informed that some of the armed robbers who allegedly took part in the Bogosu robbery were planning to attack another person at East Legon.

The police monitored and arrested Amponsah Kojo at Ablekuma Olebu in the Ga Central Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

Upon his arrest, the suspect reportedly admitted taking part in the robbery at Bogosu and further led the team to Achimota to apprehend one of his accomplices identified as Nathaniel Ibu.

On seeing the police at the Achimota bus terminal area, Ibu allegedly sped off towards the motorway, facing oncoming vehicles whilst firing back at the police.

The police pursued him and also returned fire.

On reaching the Okponglo Traffic Light, Ibu’s vehicle reportedly collided with an oncoming range rover and got severely injured.

He was immediately apprehended but while he was being taken to the Police Hospital for treatment, he reportedly died on the way.

A later search in the accident vehicle led to the recovery of the foreign pistol with 40 rounds of ammunition, which he used to fire at the police.

The body has been deposited at the hospital for preservation.

On April 30, 2018, Lance Corporal Nicholas Duku, a police officer escorting some government officials and Indian nationals of a mining company, was shot and killed at Tarkwa in the Western Region by armed robbers.

The armed robbers allegedly made away with GH¢900,000 after killing the police officer.

The robbers later abandoned their vehicle – a Nissan Roque with registration number GE 411-16- at Oppong Valley Junction, near Bogoso.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey