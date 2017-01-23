BoG Releases New GH¢5 In March

A GH¢5 note

New banknotes in five-cedi denominations will be unveiled in March by the Bank of Ghana (BoG), according to the Second Deputy Governor, Dr. Johnson Asiama.

“The note will have new durable security features which can be easily identified by the public, as well as introduce other internationally acceptable security features which are sensitive to touch to aid the blind and visually challenged in identifying the banknotes,” he said at the 4th edition of the AB & David Crystal Ball Africa 2017 in Accra.

Dr. Asiama also stated that the new banknote will be legal tender as well as a collector’s item.

The decision to issue a new banknote, according to Dr. Asiama, is to climax Bank of Ghana’s 60th anniversary in August 2017.

“You will recall that nearly a decade ago, the Bank of Ghana (BoG) celebrated its Golden Jubilee with currency exhibitions and road shows across the country. Once again, on the 4th of March 2017, we shall be celebrating the 60th Anniversary of Central Bank in Ghana.”

This is likely to be the first notes issued after Dr. Abdul Nashiru Issahaku became the Governor of Ghana’s Central Bank.

Dr. Issahaku has been under intense pressure to quit his post since he was appointed by former President Mahama.