Body Of Beauty Queen Who Drowned Washed Ashore

The body of the University of Education, Winneba student who got drowned on August 17 has been found.

Sarah Kwarteng went missing at the Oasis beach in Cape Coast where some university students, taking part in a conference at the University of Cape Coast, had gone for a photo shoot.

Her body was washed ashore Sunday afternoon at Duakor near Cape Coast which is located between the University of Cape Coast and the Elmina beach.

The body has been sent to the UCC hospital morgue, Central Regional Police PRO, DSP Irene Oppong has confirmed to TV3.

Five students got drowned on the fateful day after they were hit by a tidal wave in which all were rescued except Sarah.

Unfortunately, one of the four rescued students, Lilian Ampofowaa Asiedu of the University of Ghana, Accra Campus, died on her way to the hospital.

The other three, Faustina Akaime of the Kings University, Kasoa; Sharon Badonye, Methodist University, Dansoman; and the Frank Boateng Garden City University, Kumasi are on admission at the Cape Coast University Hospital.

