Bode Oseni Honoured

The Managing Director of Regency Insurance Mr. Bode Oseni , has been honored for transforming the company and bringing insurance to the common individual

Mr. Bode Oseni was recognized by The Humanity Magazine International, a medium which campaigns for the promotion of corporate investments and businesses for employment creation to benefit the citizenry.

In a statement , the Country Director for the Humanity Magazine International Mr Yahaya Alhassan , described Mr. Bode Oseni as a role model in the insurance sector and urged other industry players to follow suit.

He said “With respect to the Regency Insurance contribution to the sector, thereby by putting smiles on the faces of their customers at challenges times, notwithstanding the M.D’s modeled organizational and leadership qualities , The Humanity Magazine International would like to present this award to you (M.D) and Regency as a whole.”

He stated that Humanity Magazine International aims at promoting quality leadership by recognizing the achievements of public and private institutions, to serve as shining examples for other managers to emulate.

“At Humanity Magazine International, we also promote African business by encouraging such business to team up with their counterparts in other parts of the world, for these indigenous businesses to expand for the benefit of the community.”

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum