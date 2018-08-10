Boateng Agrees PSG Terms

Jerome Boateng

Manchester United appear to have missed out on Jerome Boateng after he agreed on personal terms with PSG, according to reports in France.

United have been desperately scrambling around for a new centre back with Jose Mourinho not satisfied by his club’s transfer dealings this summer.

And they will now have to look elsewhere yet again after Le Parisien reported that the Germany World Cup winner has agreed a deal with Ligue 1 giants PSG.

The French publication claimed that PSG and Bayern Munich still have to agree on a fee ahead of the transfer window deadline.

But Boateng has his heart set on a move to the Parc des Princes as he ‘wants to join PSG at all costs’.

Following Bayern’s narrow 1-0 pre-season friendly victory over United at the Allianz Arena, Boateng admitted to Mourinho that he would not move to Old Trafford.

His agent Christian Nerlinger is expected to hold talks with PSG sporting director, Antero Henrique on Thursday with Bayern prepared to sell the 29-year-old.

United are understood to have had a £22.5million offer rejected though the club maintain they only wanted a loan. Bayern value Boateng at £44m.

The Old Trafford outfit will now have to look elsewhere ahead of Thursday’s 5pm deadline and are interested in signing Kurt Zouma.

United are up against Everton, like they were for Barcelona defender, Yerry Mina, according to French newspaper L’Equipe.